Cormark Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$30.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.30.

EXE traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.73. 146,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.90. Extendicare has a one year low of C$9.69 and a one year high of C$21.08.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

