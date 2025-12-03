Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.1576, but opened at $9.91. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 154,810 shares traded.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Down 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

