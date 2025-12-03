Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 90 target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 95 to GBX 70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 80 to GBX 110 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 105.40.

Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock traded down GBX 0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,793. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £237.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.34.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 4.20 EPS for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.86%. Analysts expect that Victorian Plumbing Group will post 5.980995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

