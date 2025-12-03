Bisichi (LON:BISI) Shares Down 20.4% – Here’s What Happened

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 and last traded at GBX 59.70. 99,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,567% from the average session volume of 5,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.

The company has a market cap of £5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Bisichi (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (9.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bisichi had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

