Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $11.00. Anta Sports Products shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

Anta Sports Products Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

Anta Sports Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This is a boost from Anta Sports Products’s previous dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 258.0%.

Anta Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

