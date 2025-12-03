Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.9690. 569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Gray Media Stock Down 11.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $812.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter. Gray Media had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

