JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,300

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,033.33.

Shares of LON:BHP traded up GBX 63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,170. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,662. The company has a market cap of £110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,090.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,970.90. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,559.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,228.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

