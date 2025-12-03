StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.5250. 2,574,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,952,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STNE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneCo

StoneCo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.85.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $669.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.81 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in StoneCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 11,982,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after buying an additional 359,037 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 72.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 180,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.