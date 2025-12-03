IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Issues Earnings Results

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

IAALF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

