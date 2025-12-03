IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Issues Earnings Results

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.
IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance
IAALF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IBC Advanced Alloys
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.