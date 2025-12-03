iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Holdings Lifted by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

