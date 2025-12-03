M&T Bank Corp Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,925 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 376.0% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ AZN opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $279.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $94.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

