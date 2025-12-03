Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Odyssean Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 186.18%.

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OIT stock opened at GBX 167 on Wednesday. Odyssean Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.34.

Insider Transactions at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Peter Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 per share, for a total transaction of £16,800. Also, insider Richard King bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 per share, for a total transaction of £4,368. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,188. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssean Investment Trust Company Profile

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

