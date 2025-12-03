Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 75,121 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Intel by 2,355.4% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 162.9% in the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 67,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,351.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

