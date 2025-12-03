Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $418.01, but opened at $446.00. Synopsys shares last traded at $438.8580, with a volume of 1,712,870 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $550.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.33.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Up 2.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,528 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,095 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,970,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,506,000 after buying an additional 1,990,608 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,322,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.