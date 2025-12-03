M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 89.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price objective (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $444.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.90 and its 200 day moving average is $521.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.42 and a 52 week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

