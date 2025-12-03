EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Jon Ayotte Sells 3,639 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $97,379.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,475.08. This trade represents a 6.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Jon Ayotte sold 491 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $11,685.80.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Jon Ayotte sold 376 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $9,227.04.

Shares of EVER opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $976.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 8.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtus Advisers LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 1,238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

