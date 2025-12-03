Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.04, for a total value of $3,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,862,648.32. This trade represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $382.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.00. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 51.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Carvana by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.10.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

