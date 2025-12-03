Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $159.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.8261.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

