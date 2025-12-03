Norges Bank Invests $162.55 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 823,136 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,545,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,869,000 after acquiring an additional 559,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,415,000 after purchasing an additional 554,840 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 116.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 800,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 430,981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 103.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,872,000 after purchasing an additional 347,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 46,233.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 239,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

