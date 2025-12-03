KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 824.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,033 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 44.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KANZHUN by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,821,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,133,000 after buying an additional 424,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

KANZHUN Stock Performance

NASDAQ BZ opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.42.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

