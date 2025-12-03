Plume (PLUME) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.71 Million

Plume (PLUME) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Plume coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Plume has a total market cap of $65.71 million and $40.94 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plume has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Plume Coin Profile

Plume was first traded on January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,135,813,492 coins. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. Plume’s official website is plume.org. The official message board for Plume is plume.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Plume

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,135,813,492 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.02098454 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $39,043,215.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

