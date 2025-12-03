Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $10.30 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222,112 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,441.28. This represents a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 632,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $24,428,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,917,054 shares in the company, valued at $112,656,625.48. This trade represents a 17.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

