Reviewing NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) & iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

NexImmune and iBio are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NexImmune has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iBio has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of iBio shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of NexImmune shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of iBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexImmune N/A -534.32% -213.72% iBio N/A -73.15% -45.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NexImmune and iBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NexImmune and iBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexImmune 0 0 0 0 0.00 iBio 0 0 3 0 3.00

iBio has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.83%. Given iBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iBio is more favorable than NexImmune.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexImmune and iBio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexImmune N/A N/A -$32.34 million ($18.29) 0.00 iBio $500,000.00 48.12 -$24.91 million ($1.39) -0.77

iBio has higher revenue and earnings than NexImmune. iBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iBio beats NexImmune on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company’s product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a product candidate targeted against HPV related cancers, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It provides NEXI-004 which is in preclinical stage for EBV related diseases; and NEXI005 designs for patient with specific targets for solid tumors. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About iBio

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel. The company is also developing vaccine candidates, including IBIO-101, an antibody to reduce tumor growth; Endostatin E4 peptide for use in chemotherapy and immunotherapy; Trop-2 for the treatment Trop-2 positive cancers; MUC16, a tumor-associated epitope; anti-EGFRvIII antibody to treat glioblastoma and other cancers; CCR8 protein candidate for treatment of various cancers; PD-1 agonist for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. iBio, Inc. has agreement with The Texas A&M University System for designing and manufacturing of plant-made biopharmaceuticals; and a research collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to investigate the potential of the company's AI-driven epitope steering platform for the development of a vaccine for Lassa fever. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.

