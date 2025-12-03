Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $98.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $102,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,624. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $77,303,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,338,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,215,000 after purchasing an additional 890,990 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,919,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,706,000 after purchasing an additional 788,952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,128.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 839,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,964,000 after purchasing an additional 771,007 shares during the period. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,251,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,856,000 after buying an additional 472,652 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

