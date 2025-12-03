E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

E.On Stock Performance

EONGY opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. E.On has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 billion. E.On had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E.On will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

