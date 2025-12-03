Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 27,643 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,643 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 56.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 104,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.1%

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.88%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

