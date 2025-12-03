Kforce Inc. (KFRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Trading Down 1.0%

Kforce stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $539.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. Kforce has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kforce from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kforce from $40.00 to $34.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kforce

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.