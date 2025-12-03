Schroder British Opportunities (LON:SBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroder British Opportunities (LON:SBO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder British Opportunities had a net margin of 75.62% and a return on equity of 2.51%.
Schroder British Opportunities Price Performance
SBO opened at GBX 73.02 on Wednesday. Schroder British Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02.
About Schroder British Opportunities
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder British Opportunities
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.