Schroder British Opportunities (LON:SBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroder British Opportunities (LON:SBO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder British Opportunities had a net margin of 75.62% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

Schroder British Opportunities Price Performance

SBO opened at GBX 73.02 on Wednesday. Schroder British Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02.

Get Schroder British Opportunities alerts:

About Schroder British Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in both public equity investments and private equity investments consisting predominantly of UK Companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.