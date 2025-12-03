M&T Bank Corp Sells 12,927 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.48% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $28,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 98.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 360.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 161.3% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

