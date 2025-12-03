1,234,456 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,234,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,012,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.11.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,037.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.89. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $194.36.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

