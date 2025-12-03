Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.4167.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. Crocs has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.14 million. Crocs had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,066.50. This represents a 19.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

