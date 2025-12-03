VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 30th.
VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
