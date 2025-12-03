US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1418 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 2.1% increase from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTEN opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $44.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

