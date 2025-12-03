Norges Bank Makes New $144.98 Million Investment in Unilever PLC $UL

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,370,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 93,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $1,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

