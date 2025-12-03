Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) and BlastGard International (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Head-To-Head Contrast

BlastGard International (OTCMKTS:HCGS – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of BlastGard International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BlastGard International alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlastGard International and Atmus Filtration Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlastGard International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.67 billion 2.55 $185.60 million $2.40 21.77

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BlastGard International.

Volatility & Risk

BlastGard International has a beta of -4.13, indicating that its stock price is 513% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlastGard International and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlastGard International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.22%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than BlastGard International.

Profitability

This table compares BlastGard International and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlastGard International N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 11.57% 76.84% 17.36%

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats BlastGard International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlastGard International

(Get Free Report)

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. HighCom Global Security, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for BlastGard International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlastGard International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.