Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $60.60 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $60.60 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00015134 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00001937 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00003972 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00002552 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000517 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
