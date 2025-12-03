DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.