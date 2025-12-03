OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 100,000 Lightwave Acquisition Corp. $LWACU

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWACU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Lightwave Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,279,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,238,000.

Get Lightwave Acquisition alerts:

Lightwave Acquisition Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:LWACU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Lightwave Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14.

Lightwave Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 22, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.