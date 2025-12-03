Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – December 2nd

IREN, Cipher Mining, Cleanspark, Marathon Digital, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose business operations or balance sheets are materially tied to Bitcoin—examples include miners, exchanges, custody providers, hardware vendors, or firms that hold Bitcoin as a corporate asset. They provide stock market investors with indirect exposure to Bitcoin price movements while also carrying company-specific, operational, and regulatory risks that differ from owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

TeraWulf (WULF)

