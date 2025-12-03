1,030,652 Shares in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,030,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 32,992.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,405,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385,932 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 179.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 3.9% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,914,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,026 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

