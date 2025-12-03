Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after buying an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 84.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,168,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after buying an additional 138,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 40,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 301,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,168.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.25%.The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HLX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

