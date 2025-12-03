Lido Advisors LLC Buys 10,708 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 87.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $534,777,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,013 shares of company stock worth $60,599,103. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $223.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

