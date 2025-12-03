New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 88,040 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $16,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 137.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $308,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

