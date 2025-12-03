Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.