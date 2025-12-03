TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Anthony O’sullivan Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,025,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,713,765.59. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $325,500.00.

TMC the metals Price Performance

TMC the metals stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.82.

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 766,167 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 2,135,038 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TMC the metals by 187.5% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMC the metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

