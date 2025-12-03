77,895 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 77,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

