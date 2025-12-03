New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,078 Shares of NiCE $NICE

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiCE were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiCE by 99.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in NiCE in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in NiCE in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NiCE by 1,388.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiCE during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. NiCE has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $193.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.16.

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.07 million. NiCE had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of NiCE from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JMP Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NiCE from $152.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiCE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.54.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

