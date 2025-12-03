Smith Moore & CO. Acquires New Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Stock Down 3.0%

B stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on B shares. Cormark raised Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.