Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Roper Technologies worth $185,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $444.15 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.42 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.03.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $452.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,522,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,006,953.53. This trade represents a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.