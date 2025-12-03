Thomist Capital Management LP Makes New $852,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Southwest Airlines comprises 0.3% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 81.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of LUV stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.